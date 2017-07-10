Phyllis J. Kreutzberg, age 85 of Highland, IL, died Friday, July 07, 2017, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Friday, November 06, 1931, in Overland, MO, the daughter of Harry and Cecelia (nee Marsalek) Smiley.

She married Ralph H. Kreutzberg, in 1966 at Edwardsville, IL.

Phyllis was born at Overland, MO. After High School, she worked for U.S. Government as a secretary at Scott Air Force Base. She later worked as a Licensed Practical Nursing in the Metro Area.Many years ago was a member of Eden United Church of Christ and sang in their choir. She enjoyed raising dogs and cats. She and her husband lived east of Edwardsville then moved to Marine, IL.

Survivors include:

Sister In-law – Bonnie L. Wehrend, Edwardsville, IL

Sister In-law – Hazel E. Seitz, Highland, IL

Sister In-law – Mary A. (John) Stein, Edwardsville, IL

Nephew – William R. (Kathy) Kreutzberg, Edwardsville, IL

Niece – Jean (Kenneth) Hughes, Edwardsville, IL

Niece – Mary (Allen) Smead, Independence, MO

Nephew – Steven (Teresa) Kreutzberg, Phoenix, AZ

Nephew – David (Robin) Kreutzberg, Phoenix, AZ

Niece – Anna M. (Greg) Gelfand, Saint Louis, MO.

She was preceded in death by:

Husband – Ralph H. Kreutzberg – Died 07/11/2011

Father – Harry L. Smiley – Died 06/24/1978

Mother – Cecelia Mae Smiley, nee Marsalek- Died 06/25/1994

Sister – Louise Tempelmeier – Died 11/09/2009

Brother-in-law – Robert G. Kreutzberg – Died 2/24/1996

Brother-in-law – Fred “Fritz” Kreutzberg – Died 02/18/64.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Marine, IL.

Graveside Service will be at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL., with Rev. Jackie K. Havis-Shear, Pastor, Immanuel United Methodist Church, Edwardsville, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Animal Shelter.