Ray Donald Bassett, age 83 of Donnellson, Illinois, passed away 2:33 a.m. Sunday, July 23, 2017 in Springfield Memorial Hospital, Springfield, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 2017 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. For those who desire, memorials may be made to the Old Ripley Church of Christ.

Ray Donald, the son of Ira Clell and Ida Lucille (Caulk) Bassett, was born October 8, 1933 in Old Ripley, Illinois. Ray grew up in Old Ripley and attended the public schools. He then worked for his family on the farm. On July 24, 1956 Ray served our country by enlisting in the United States Army. He served until April 23, 1958 when he was honorably discharged to go home and work on the family farm.

Ray and Waltraud (Karl) meet while he was in service in Europe. They were united in marriage on October 8, 1959 in the First Baptist Church here in Greenville. Ray continued farming his entire life. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. A few of Ray’s loves besides family was playing the violin, coon hunting and raising ponies in his younger years.

He is survived by his wife Waltraud, 4 daughters: Debbie Hubbard and husband Rob of Highland, Illinois, Carmen Nelson and husband Philip of Seneca, Illinois, Sandra Gudgel of Greenville, Illinois and Kelly Bassett and husband Rick DeAngelo of Greenville, Illinois. Loving grandfather of 7: Amber Hubbard, Kendall Nelson, Rachel Nelson, Kyle Nelson, Kourtnie Gudgel, Daultyn Gudgel and Natalie DeAngelo.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, sister Anna Mae Gieseke in 1975 and a son-in-law Dale Gudgel.