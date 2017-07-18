Robert E. “Bob” Buchheit, age 69 of Carlyle, passed away at Legacy Place in Breese on Monday, July 17, 2017.

Mr. Buchheit was born on July 16 ,1948, in Apple Creek, Missouri, a son of Henry and Lucille (Buchheit) Buchheit. He married Marilyn Schwierjohn on September 26, 1970, and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his wife Marilyn, Bob is also survived by a son – Brian Buchheit and wife Melissa of O’Fallon; a daughter – Karrie Ruestman and husband Mark of Bloomington; 5 grandchildren – Alex, Claire, and Owen Buchheit and Drew and Taylor Ruestman; a brother – Allen Buchheit and wife Karen of Shiloh; a sister – Suzanne Buchheit of Carlyle; and his in-laws – Roger Schwierjohn and wife Rosie of Glendale, Arizona, Geralyn Huels and husband Ron of Carlyle, Charlene Erlinger and husband Dave of Nashville, Geri Masching and husband Jim of Breese, Ed Schwierjohn and wife Sue of Carlyle, Joyce Meyer and husband Dave of Carlyle, Don Schwierjohn and wife Alice of Breese, and Sharon Fauke and husband Murray of Carlyle; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents – Henry and Lucille Buchheit; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law – Cyril and Edna Schwierjohn.

Mr. Buchheit worked at the Fenton Missouri Chrysler Truck Plant for 12 years, then at the Centralia Correctional Center until his retirement in 2002. Following retirement, Bob drove a school bus for the Carlyle School District. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle where he served as a eucharistic minister and an usher. He was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 1382 in Carlyle and had served in the National Guard. Bob volunteered for the Matthew 25 Food Pantry and at St. Joseph’s Hospital and he was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Fighting Illini fan. He enjoyed golf, gardening, barbecuing, and spending time with his grandchildren and watching their activities.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 21, 2017, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Thursday, July 20, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. and on Friday, July 21, from 8:00 – 10:30 A.M. The Knights of Columbus will pray the rosary in Mr. Buchheit’s memory at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday evening at St. Mary’s Church.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family suggests expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Buchheit to Heartland Hospice or to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home.