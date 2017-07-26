Rodney G. “Radar” Hessenauer, age 57 of Sorento, Illinois, passed away 3:55 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville, Illinois.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no formal funeral and cremation will follow. For those who desire, memorials may be made to the family.

Rodney, the son of Richard and Leveda (Miller) Hessenauer, was born November 12, 1959 in Highland, Illinois. He grew up in Bond County, attended the Pocahontas school and then Greenville High School. Radar furthered his education and got a degree in Auto Body, Blue Print Printing Draftsman and obtained his Master’s Degree in Fine Arts. He attended both Greenville College and Kaskaskia College. Radar worked for the City of Greenville for 19 years. He loved his family, spending time wood working, cars and mowing grass.

Radar and Lori Keeton were united in marriage on November 22, 1985 in Old Ripley, Illinois. They have enjoyed 31 years together. Surviving are their children: Lisa Burroughs of Woburn, Illinois, Rodney Hessenauer Jr. of Old Ripley, Illinois and Zach Hessenauer of Old Ripley, Illinois. He was the loving grandfather of Myka Wesbrook and Ferris DeSherlia. Rodney also is survived by a brother Robert Hessenauer of Old Ripley, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Randy, brother Ronnie, sisters Cheryl Hessenauer and Linda Faith and 1 grandchild Jayci Farmer.