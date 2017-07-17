Ruth C. Reker, age 92, of Highland, passed away Saturday, July 15 at Clinton Manor Living Center in New Baden. Funeral services for 92 year old Ruth C. Reker will be Thursday, July 20 at 10 AM at the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland. Burial will be in Highland City Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 9 AM to service time at the church. Memorials are suggested to Clinton Manor, the Evangelical United Church of Christ, or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland is in charge of arrangements.