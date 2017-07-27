Ruth Jane Mewes, age 78 of Greenville, IL, died Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at her residence in Greenville, IL.

She was born August 31, 1938, in Saint John, KS the daughter of Paul and Bertha (nee Andrew) Adams.

On August 09, 1969, she married William H. Mewes at Greenville, IL. He survives in Greenville, IL .

She was a member of Greenville Free Methodist Church.

Ruth was born in St. John, Kansas. Her famiyy moved to Idaho, then to Versailles, Mo at age 11. She got her Associates Degree from Center College in McPherson, Kansas. She received a BS at Greenville College in Education. She taught at Mulberry Grove Junior High and Elementary. She stayed home while her children were growing and returned to education as a teachers aide at Coffeen, Greenville, Pocahontas, and Mulberry Grove. She enjoyed quilting, baking, painting, reading and sewing.

Survivors include :

Husband – William H. Mewes, Greenville, IL

Son – William L. (Nancy) Mewes, Indianapolis, IN

Son – Lyle D. (Erin) Mewes, Healdsburg, CA

Grandchildren – Seven

Sister – Bertha Meyers, Kalispell, MT

Sister – Janice F. Scott, Brownville, NE

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Paul M. Adams – Died 03/03/2007

Mother – Bertha O. Adams, nee Andrew – Died 04/23/1996

Brothers & Sisters – Six

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 01, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 01, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL., with Pastor Don W. Propeck officiating.

Interment will be at Robinson Cemetery in Pocahontas, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Bond County Hospice.