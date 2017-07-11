Terry E. White, Sr., age 72 of Mulberry Grove, passed away 11:05 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017 at his home in Mulberry Grove, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2017 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Mulberry Grove, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in McInturff Cemetery.

Terry E., the son of Tony White and Gwen Maze White, was born April 30, 1945 in Hillsboro, Illinois. Terry grew up around Coffeen and Mulberry Grove, attended the local schools and graduated from Greenville High School. Terry was united in marriage to Donna White. She preceded him in death 2013.

Terry worked for A. E. Staley Company in Decatur, Illinois. For many years now he has been driving a semi for various companies: Buskey, Danny Herman, Frey Miller and TLC Lines, Inc.

He is survived by his sons: Terry E. White of Decatur, Illinois, Thomas White of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, Scott White of Centralia, Illinois and Tony White of Ramsey, Illinois. Loving grandfather of 3, step-grandfather of 2, 3 great-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren. Brother to: Gwen Faires Morse, Linda Faires Lundin and Bonnie Faires Winter.