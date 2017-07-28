William B. “Bill” Taylor, III, age 62 of Trenton, IL, died Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh, IL.

He was born on Friday, October 22, 1954, in Granite City, IL, the son of William and Virginia (nee Reeder) Taylor.

On Saturday, December 14, 1985, he married Deb L. Taylor nee Fohne at St. Louis, MO, who survives.

Bill was born at Granite City and grew up in Marine. He was a graduate of Triad High School in 1972 . He lettered all 4 years in high school football. Then he attended Belleville Area College. He owned an operated several restaurants in the area. In his later years he sold carpet for Empire Carpet Store, St. Louis, MO. Bill enjoyed fishing, football, cooking and their German Shepherd “Coco”.

Survivors include:

Wife – Deb L. Taylor, nee Fohne, Trenton, IL

Father – William B. Taylor, Jr., Murphysboro, IL

Sister – Nancy L. Dossey, Murphysboro, IL

Sister – Sharon L. (Don) McDowell, Troy, IL

Sister – Tammy L. (Steve) Mahaney, Castalian Springs, TN

Brother – Dale E. (Pam) Taylor, Hartsville, TN

Brother-in-law – Michael J. Fohne, Troy, IL

Sister In-law – Lisa A. (Joel) Hawkins, Highland, IL

Brother-in-law – Scott W. Fohne, Highland, IL

Nephew – Tyler Shelton

Niece – McKinsey Shelton

Niece – Jayden Shelton

Nephew – Abraham Hawkins

Nephew – Blaise Hawkins

Nephew – Caleb Fohne

Niece – Tessa Fohne

Niece – Amanda (Travis) Shands

Niece – Shannon Dossey

Nephew – Don (Michelle) McDowell, III

Nephew – Steve (Alicia) Mahaney

Niece – Samantha Taylor

Nephew – Dale E. Taylor, Jr.

Nephew – Chris McDowell.

He was preceded in death by:

Mother – Virginia L. Taylor, nee Reeder – Died 03/31/1993.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, July 28, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL., with Joel Hawkins, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society.