Yvonne R. “Voni” Foppe, age 49, of Breese, born November 19, 1967 in Breese, died Friday, July 14, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family.

Surviving is her mother, Carol “Peck”, nee Dumstorff, Foppe of Breese; her father and step-mother, Donald and Susie Foppe of Breese; her children, Cassie (friend Jean-Luc Donaldson) Timmermann and Alex Beer all of Breese; a granddaughter, Cheznee Becker; siblings, Krisi Schulte, Jeff (Yvonne) Foppe, and Vicki (Brian) Kloeckner all of Breese; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William, Sr. and Catherine, nee Koopmann, Dumstorff and Elmer H. and Lorraine, nee Merscher, Foppe; and a brother-in-law, Brian Schulte.

Voni graduated from Barnes School of Nursing, formerly worked as a Registered Nurse for Celtic Home Healthcare, and was a member of Ignite Church in Breese. She adored her children and granddaughter, and even through her illness, she continued to “take care of everyone and everything” and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 480 N. Walnut, Breese, IL 62230 with Levi Hart officiating.

Visitation will be Monday, July 17, 2017 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorials may be made to her children and granddaughter (please make checks payable to Cassie Timmermann), Clinton County Relay for Life, or Ignite Church and will be received at the funeral home.