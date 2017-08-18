Willard J. “Doc” Johnson, age 91 of Highland, IL formerly of New Douglas, IL passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born on Monday, March 29, 1926 in Walshville Township in Illinois.

He was the son of Fred D. and Lena (Baumann) Johnson.

He was married to Elvira W. Reinacher on October 2, 1954 at the Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL.

Doc served our country in the United States Army as a Technician Forth Grade during World War II from 1944 to 1946 with the 280th Combat Engineers.

He worked as a Track Laborer and Machine Operator with the New York Central Railroad and the Illinois Central Railroad for 40 years.

Doc was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas, IL where he also served as a Deacon. He was a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5694 in Highland, IL. He was a former member of the Tobias Bilyeu American Legion Post 710 in New Douglas, IL.

Doc is survived by his Wife: Elvira Johnson of Highland, IL;

His Daughter: Pamela C. Johnson, her husband David G. McCollough of Grand Junction, CO;

His Son: Barry J. Johnson, his wife Cynthia M. of Marine, IL;

Grandsons: Dylan J. Johnson and Dalton P. Johnson;

Nieces, Nephews, Great & Great-Great Nieces and Nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; His Sisters: Violet DeVries and Velma Beckman; and a Brother: Elmer Johnson.

The Johnson Family will host a Celebration of Life with Family and Friends on Thursday, August 24, 2017 from 5 to 8 PM at the Diamond Mineral Springs Restaurant located at #1 W Pocahontas Road in Grantfork, IL.

A Committal Service and Interment of his cremains will be held in New Douglas Cemetery in New Douglas, IL with Pastor Leonard Laetsch officiating. Full Military Honors will be provided by the VFW Post 5694 of Highland, IL.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Willard “Doc” Johnson can be made to the New Douglas Cemetery.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL is Privileged and Honored to take care of the arrangements and services for Willard “Doc” Johnson and his Family.