Alvin E. Toennies, age 86, of Damiansville, died Sunday August 20, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born August 8, 1931 in Damiansville, to Joseph and Margaret, nee Santel, Toennies; and they preceded him in death.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Isidore and Mary, nee Boeckmann, Gebke; infant son, John Toennies; son-in-law, Thomas Reis; brothers, Cletus, Joseph, Norman, and Walter Toennies; sisters, Lou Albers and Emma Toennies; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Henry “Jitters” Albers, Isidore and Betty Gebke and Dorothy Loepker.

Surviving is his wife Rita, nee Gebke, Toennies of Damiansville, whom he married November 13, 1956 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso; children, Kevin (Kathy) Toennies of Damiansville, Lynn (Chris) Zellmer of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mike (Brenda) Toennies of Bartelso, Dave (Shelley) Toennies of Breese, Colleen Reis of Smithton, Roger (Gwen) Toennies of Damiansville and Marleen (Dean) Albers of Breese; 19 Grandchildren – Lesley Toennies of Damiansville, Emily (Jeff) Schirmer of Glen Carbon and Shelby Toennies of Damiansville; Tim, Nick, Ben and Jessica Zellmer of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Jenna (Matt) Gorlewicz of Edwardsville, Kayla (friend Jared) Toennies of Bartelso; David (friend Kayla) Toennies of Detroit, Michigan, Ellen (friend Adam) Toennies of Columbus, Ohio, and Sam Toennies of Breese; Zachary (Becca) Reis of Smithton and Kelsey Reis of Smithton, Ethan and Simon Toennies of Damiansville; and Logan, Luke and Landon Albers of Breese; 5 great-grandchildren – Jaden, Drew and William Gorlewicz of Edwardsville and Macey and Thomas Reis of Smithton; siblings, Marie (Greg) Niemeyer of Breese, Bernice “Bim” (Frank) Fuehne of Damiansville, Jan (Tom) Eversgerd of Germantown, Germaine (Herb) Schulte of Trenton, and Gerald (Sharon) Toennies of Waterloo; sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-law, Bernette Toennies of Germantown, Jane Toennies of Breese, Julie Toennies of New Baden, Virgil and Marie Gebke of Germantown, Margaret and William Mikko of House Springs, Missouri, and Florence and Steve Balog of Mount Angel, Oregon.

Alvin was a veteran of the United States Army, retired as a petroleum salesman for Agripride FS for approximately 35 years and later worked as a bus-driver for Damiansville Elementary School District 62.

He was a member of St. Damian’s Catholic Church in Damiansville; St. Damian’s Men’s Sodality; Board Member for Damiansville Elementary School District 62 for 25 years; Damiansville Chamber of Commerce; Clinton County Farm Bureau; Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869; Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Bishop Althoff Assembly; Albers American Legion Post 1026; Catholic War Veterans; and St. Damian’s Choir. Alvin enjoyed fishing, bowling, gardening, camping, playing cards, grilling, carpentry work, but most of all attending his grandkids sporting events and playing games with his grandkids.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Damian’s Catholic Church in Damiansville with Fr. Anthony Onyango and Deacon Glenn Netemeyer presiding. Interment will follow in St. Damian’s Cemetery, Damiansville.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 23, 2017 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Thursday, August 24, 2017 from 8:00 a.m.-9:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School or the wishes of the family and will be received at the funeral home.