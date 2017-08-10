Capt. Ronald Barry Greenfield, Retired, age 71, of South Carolina, passed away Saturday, August 5 at his home. Capt. Greenfield was the brother of Linda Marti, of Greenville.

Memorial Service for Capt. Ronald B. Greenfield, 71, US Army (Ret.), a Veteran of the Vietnam War, will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel with visitation immediately following the service. Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society.

Mr. Greenfield was Officer Candidate School Class of 1967, Helicopter Pilot for the US Army, Purple Heart Recipient, and Operations Manager at Ameritech. In 2007, he received the Outstanding Disabled Employee of the Year Award from The Department of Defense Chief Post Commander (2016-2017) at VFW Post 8738. His last duty assignment was Chief of Staff for the 24th Special Tactics Squadron in Fort Bragg; a true patriot who loved and served his country admirably. He was a much sought after key note speaker for his passion and belief that “God Has a Plan.” He was an aviation and car enthusiast.

Surviving are his wife, Pamela Rice Tronco Greenfield, Gilbert, South Carolina; parents, both deceased, Homer and Nellie Greenfield; siblings, Ted (Glenda) Greenfield, O’Fallon, IL, Timothy (Pamela) Greenfield, Troy, IL, Linda (Linus) Marti, Greenville, IL, Jane (James) Kelly, Washington, MO,

children, Ron (Barb) Greenfield, Palm Harbor, IL, Gina (Chris) Hartman, Rockford, IL, Becky (Julio) Carrasco, Manhattan, IL, Andy Greenfield, Greeneville, TN, Max Greenfield, Greeneville, TN, Zach Tronco, Charleston, SC, Josh (Jessica) Tronco, Lexington, SC, Tony Tronco, Charleston, SC, Terri Tronco (Greg) Cupstid, Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Kaylee (Steve) Barkoski, Kyle and Kiana Greenfield, Austin, Allison and Payton Hartman, Cory, Collin, and Caden Carrasco and Ron’s Beloved Fur Babies, Maggie, Bella and Gracie.