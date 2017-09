Darlene A. Korte-Kesner, age 85, of Highland, passed away Wednesday, August 30, in Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Funeral services for 85 year-old Darlene A. Korte-Kesner will be Saturday, September 2 at 11 AM at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Burial will be in Highland City Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday from 9:30 AM to service time at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Barnes-Jewish Hospital or Grantfork United Church of Christ.