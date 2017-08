David L. Wernle, age 65, formerly of Greenville, passed away Thursday, August 24, in Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis. Memorial services for 65 year-old David L. Wernle will be Tuesday, August 29 at 7 PM at the Greenville First Christian Church. Friends may call from 5 PM to service time at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Shiners or the Department of Veterans Affairs.