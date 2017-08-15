Dr. Kenneth G. Selke passed away August 11, 2017. Ken was the beloved husband of Dr. Anita Chacko and the devoted father of Zach and Deeya; dear brother of Ron (Jana) and Sharolyn; dear son-in-law of Dr. Verghese and Ruby Chacko; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Physician, aviator, basketball player, and adventure seeker, Ken will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, August 18, from 5 to 8pm at Kriegshauser West Mortuary, 9450 Olive Blvd., 63132.