Eileen M. Henkel, age 77 of Beckemeyer, at Carlyle HealthCare Center on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Henkel was born in Breese on February 12, 1940, a daughter of Arnold and Virginia (Gehrs) Schulte. She married Oran Charles “Arnie” Henkel Sr. on December 26, 1956 in Beckemeyer and he preceded her in death on November 16, 1990.

Mrs. Henkel is survived by her children – Stephen Henkel and wife Mary of Carlyle, Curtiss Henkel and wife Kristy of Beckemeyer, Kim Kachuba and husband Bob of Carlyle, Kent Henkel and wife Renee of Jamestown, Kathy Dillard and husband Brad of Carbondale, and Tanya Maier and husband Jeff of Beckemeyer. Seventeen grandchildren – Justin Henkel, Jessica Hitpas, Allan, Travis, and Rachel Henkel, Chelsea Johnson, Thomas Ricklefs, Holly and Ryan Kachuba, Amber Wade, Lance Hellige, Morgan and Kristen Dillard, Brianna and Karissa Maier, Misty Thompson, and Mindi Emmons and twenty-three great-grandchildren. Siblings – Hubert Schulte and wife Betty of Beckemeyer, Carol Fischer of Breese, Mary Ritchey of Beckemeyer, Phillip Schulte of Odin, and Richard Schulte and wife Pat of Beckemeyer.

She was preceded in death by her husband – Oran Charles “Arnie” Henkel Sr., parents – Arnold and Virginia Schulte, two sons – James Henkel and Oran Charles “Chuck” Henkel, Jr., granddaughter – Allyson Maier, a daughter-in-law – Sharon Henkel, and sister – Phyllis Ritchey.

Eileen opened Henkel’s Bait Shop in 1975 and continued the business until 2000 when she passed it on to Stephen, her son. She loved to crochet and cook. She was a member of Beckemeyer American Legion Post 1227 Ladies Auxiliary and Carlyle VFW Post 3523 Women’s Auxiliary. Eileen’s family was most important to her and she loved to spend time with them.

Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Henkel will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Beckemeyer at 10:00 am with Father Chuck Tuttle, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Beckemeyer. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, August 11, 2017 and 8:00 am to 9:15 am on Saturday at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Henkel are suggested to the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association and will be received at the funeral home.