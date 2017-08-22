Gene Alan Kamp, age 86 of Greenville, passed away Monday evening, August 21, 2017 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2017 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Greenville Free Methodist Church, Greenville University or the Lem Rhodes Foundation.

Gene, the son of Roy L. and Maude E. Kamp (Wirth), was born May 3, 1931 in Mt. Carmel, Illinois. Gene grew up in Mt. Carmel, attended the locals schools and graduated from Mt. Carmel High School with the class of 1949.