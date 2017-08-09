George W. Korte, Chief Master Sergeant, US Air Force Retired, age 87, of Highland, passed away Tuesday, August 8 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland. Funeral services for 87 year old George W. Korte, Chief Master Sergeant, US Air Force Retired, will be Saturday, August 12 at 11 AM at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland. Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 PM and Saturday from 8 to 10:30 AM at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul School Educational Foundation and St. Paul Catholic Church.