James R. “Jim” Vaughan, age 69, of Trenton, died Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

He was born March 26, 1948 in Highland, IL a son of the late Alvah “Elmo” and Loretta, nee Beckemeyer, Vaughan.

Surviving is his brother Robert (Debra) Vaughan of Trenton, IL and sister Kathy (David) Durham of Summerset, KY, nephews David (Maura) Vaughan of Chicago, Il; William Vaughan of Boston, Mass; Matt (Leighanne) of Nancy, KY; and nieces Anne Vaughan of Trenton, IL and Becky Durham of New Orleans, LA; and a great niece and great nephew.

Jim retired after 45 years of service as a Nuclear Medical Technologist at St Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL and was the current owner of Vaughan Ornamental Concrete in Trenton. He was an avid reader and very passionate towards science, history and politics.

Funeral Service will be held Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton, IL with Fr. Joseph Rascher presiding. Interment will follow at Trenton Cemetery, Trenton, IL.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 3, 2017 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton, IL.

In Lieu of flowers families request is to have memorials made to St. Louis University or to Mater Dai Catholic High School and will be received at the funeral home.