Janice Kay Paine Perkins, age 75 of Smithboro, Illinois, passed away early Tuesday morning, July 25, 2017 at Carlyle Healthcare in Carlyle, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2017 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Maxey Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the Bond County Humane Society.

Janice Kay, the daughter of Zane Robert and Lucille Marie (Kircher) Paine, was born January 17, 1942 in Greenville, Illinois. Janice grew up in Greenville and moved when she was young to Edwardsville, Illinois. She attended Edwardsville schools and Edwardsville High School.

Janice and Roger L. Perkins were united in marriage on June 14, 1959 south of Greenville, Illinois. They enjoyed 35 years together before his passing on November 18, 1994. They are the parents of Robin Briggs and husband Robert of Greenville and Anthony Lee Perkins of DuQuoin, Illinois.

Janice worked for DeMoulin’s in Greenville for several years. She was a member of the Edwardsville Christian Church.