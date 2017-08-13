Jensen D. Voss, age 2 of Beckemeyer, died Monday, August 7, 2017 in Keyesport, Il. He was born Nov. 22, 2014 in Breese, Il, the son of Nicole Voss.

He is survived by his mother, Nicole Voss of Beckemeyer; brothers, Brayden Karkowski of Beckemeyer and James Guthrie of Springfield; grandparents, Michael & Carol Voss of Beckemeyer; aunts and uncle Renee Henkel & husband Kent, Julie Benhoff & husband Roy, and Andy Hellige & wife Cateri; along with numerous great aunts, uncles, and family members.

Funeral services will be conducted at Noon on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle with Levi Hart officiating. Interment will follow in McKendree Chapel Cemetery near Keyesport. Friends may call on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until service time.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Jensen are suggested to the family and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.zierenfuneralhome.com.