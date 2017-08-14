John A. Wesselmann, age 68 of Highland, IL, died Monday, August 14, 2017, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Breese, IL.

He was born on Wednesday, October 27, 1948, in St. Rose, IL, the son of Frank J. and Regina C. (nee Buscher) Wesselmann.

On Saturday, April 17, 1971, he married Jamie L. Wesselmann nee Koehler at Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who survives.

He was a member of Highland Sportman’s Club; Highland Moose Lodge #2479 (Charter Member).

John was born and grew up in St. Rose. He attended Mater Dei High School. He was drafted into the US Army from 6/26/1968 to 6/16/1970 with duties over seas in Germany. He worked for Highland School District for 2 years. He worked for Illinois Department of Transportation for 23 years. He enjoyed being busy, gardening, taking care of his horses, helping his son on the farm, boating and spending time with his family. He restored vehicles, taught family and friends how to make sausage and built their club house at Harbor Light Bay, Keysport, IL.

Survivors include:

Wife – Jamie L. Wesselmann, nee Koehler, Highland, IL

Daughter – Jene’ S. (Brian “Herbie”) Zobrist, Highland, IL

Son – John D. “JD” (Tammy) Wesselmann, Carlyle, IL

Grandchild – Maya L. Zobrist, Highland, IL

Grandchild – John D. Wesselmann, II, Carlyle, IL

Grandchild – Kelsie A. Wesselmann, Carlyle, IL

Grandchild – Alexis M. Wesselmann, Carlyle, IL

Grandchild – Madilyn R. Wesselmann, Carlyle, IL

Sister – Bernice Wesselmann, Carlyle, IL

Brother – Gerald (Elizabeth “Betty”) Wesselmann, Trenton, IL

Brother – Ralph (Judy) Wesselmann, La Salle, IL

Brother – Charles Wesselmann, St. Roses, IL

Brother – Stanley Wesselmann, St. Rose, IL

Sister In-law – Clare Wesselmann, Breese, IL

Father-in-law & Mother-in-law – James “Mutte” and Joan (nee Moore) Koehler, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Frank J. Wesselmann

Mother – Regina C. Wesselmann, nee Buscher

Brother – Francis “Fritz” Wesselmann

Sister – Dolores Maue.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose, IL., with Fr. Edward Schaefer, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Rose Cemetery in St. Rose, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Moose Lodge #2479, Highland Sportsman’s Club, Leaps of Love.