Laura Belle White

Laura Belle (Chumley) White, 94, of Coffeen, IL passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at 1:46 p.m. at her residence surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home, Coffeen, IL with Rev. Jeff Hemken, Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, Hillsboro, officiating and assisted by Pastor Rudy Elam. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery, Coffeen IL. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 12, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. White was born on December 17, 1922 at rural Coffeen IL to the late Hugh and Roxie (Spears) Chumley. She married Luther White on February 18, 1939 at St. Charles MO and he has preceded in death. She was a member of Walshville Baptist Church and the Chapman Ladies Aid. Her lifetime was spent in the Coffeen area. Laura Belle was a homemaker and mother.

Survivors include four children, Sharon (husband Jim) Ricke, Thomas (wife Jerry) White, Daniel White and Theresa (husband Louis) Lang, all of Coffeen IL; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. Preceding in death were a daughter, Margie Brewer; ten brothers, Howard, Harold, Herman, Lewey, Newell, Kenneth, Paul, Robert, Donald and Raymond Chumley; six sisters, Esther Harrison, Pernina Chumley, Martha Cragg, Ida Smith, Virginia Wiegman and Helen Huber.

Memorials are suggested to Shriners Childrens Hospital or Quad County Hospice.