Mark A. Harnetiaux, age 56, of Greenville, passed away Thursday, August 10 at his home. Graveside funeral services for 56 year old Mark A. Harnetiaux will be Wednesday, August 16 at 11 AM at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Greenville. Friends are invited to a celebration of life Sunday, August 13 from 11 AM to 2 PM at Adam Brothers Music and Coffeehouse on Second Street in Greenville. Memorials are suggested to the family.