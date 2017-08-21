Michael G. Mangum, age 56 of Edwardsville, IL, died Saturday, August 19, 2017, at University Nursing & Rehab Center in Edwardsville, IL.

He was born on Wednesday, December 07, 1960, in Highland, IL, the son of Gary and Marilyn (nee Sander) Mangum.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel, IL.

Michael was born in Highland, and grew up in Rural Alhambra. He attended St. Paul Lutheran Elementary School, and graduated Edwardsville High School in 1979. He earned his Associates Degree from Lewis & Clark Community College, and attended SIUE. He worked at SIUE in the payroll office. He was plagued with Multiple Sclerosis in 2005, and was no longer able to work.He loved to hunt and collect Indian Artifacts, and was an avid reader. He also loved his pet cat “Sissy”He loved his family and friends at University Nursing & Rehab.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Angela N. Mangum, Troy, IL

Sister – Merri G. (Richard) Meyer, Hamel, IL

Brother – Mark D. (Brenda) Mangum, Staunton, IL

Nephew – Shane R. Meyer (twin to Dillon), Edwardsville, IL

Nephew – Dillon G. Meyer (twin to Shane), Edwardsville, IL

Nephew – Bond T. Mangum, Staunton, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Gary Lee Mangum (Died 5/19/15)

Mother – Marilyn O. Mangum nee Sander (Died 1/15/17)

Brother – Jerry L. Mangum (stillborn).

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 24, 2017, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 24, 2017, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL., with Rev. Benjamin Ball, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society.