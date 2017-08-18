Patricia A. Neumann, age 92, of Greenville passed away, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at Helia Health Care. Private Family Graveside services will be held at Montrose Cemetery. Friends are invited to a 10 AM visitation and an 11 AM Memorial service both at the First Presbyterian Church, Greenville, IL.

Patti was born May 21, 1925 in Greenville, IL to Orville Austin Wiseman, Sr. and Della Malan Wiseman. She married Robert Edgar Neumann on February 15, 1946 in Kansas City. She is survived by her children: daughter, Janet (Boyd A.) McCracken and son, Robert Randall Neumann, both of Greenville, IL. She has three grandchildren: Sarah (David) Wallman of Springfield, IL; David (Robyn) McCracken of Springfield, IL; and Emily (James) Lee of Chicago, IL and four great grandchildren: Madeleine Wallman, James Wallman, Robert McCracken and Samuel Lee; and a brother, Orville A. Wiseman, Jr. of Bloomington, IL.

Patti grew up in the Greenville area and graduated from Greenville High School. She was a telephone operator for a time and a homemaker. She enjoyed reading and playing bridge with friends.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bond County Humane Society, Bond County Hospice, and/or The First Presbyterian Church.