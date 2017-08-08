Paul J. Dierkes, age 89, of Breese, formerly from Germantown, born June 30, 1928 in Germantown, a son of the late John and Eugenia, nee Winter, Dierkes, died Sunday, August 6, 2017 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Florence, nee Becker, Dierkes, whom he married June 7, 1955 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso and she died July 10, 2016; a sister, Bernice Meyer; brothers, Clarence Dierkes, Eugene Dierkes, and Franklin Dierkes; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Cecilia, nee Jansen, Becker; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Eugenia Dierkes, Ray and Sylvia Becker, Albert “Tossie” and Mary Ann Becker, Herman Becker, Mary Ann Rakers, William “Bill” Becker, Johanna and Bill Haar and Bob and Laura Thien.

Surviving are his children, Sharon (Dale) Fiehler of Scottsdale, AZ, Lester (Paula) Dierkes of Swansea, Janice (Roger) Chamberlain of Chicago, and James (Shari) Dierkes of Clayton, DE; 8 grandchildren Chad (Stephanie) Dierkes, Alex Dierkes, Drew (Natasa) Dierkes, Jordan (Justin) Albrecht, Elizabeth Dierkes, Camille Dierkes, Ryan (Burcu) Fiehler, and Tagg (Joanna) Fiehler; 4 Great grandchildren Ayla, Eray, Amber, and Ashley Fiehler; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Paul Meyer of Trenton, Esther Dierkes of Breese, Lucille (Frank) Kampwerth of Carlyle, Barbara (Robert) Robke of Germantown, Donald Becker of Breese, Richard (Pat) Becker of Bartelso, Antoinette (George) Litzenburg of Carlyle, and Andy Rakers of Beckemeyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Paul was veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He retired as a truck driver and later worked as a Funeral Assistant for Moss Funeral Home, a driver for Jansen Chevrolet of Germantown and also was a bus driver at Community Link in Breese. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, was a very active member and Past Commander and Past Adjutant of the Germantown American Legion Post 325, past president of the Germantown Spassfest Committee, retired member of the Germantown Fire Department, and was a member of the Germantown Community Development since 1957. One position he held for over 55 years was working the Saturday night Bingo’s at the American Legion Hall becoming Chairman of the Bingo Committee and the main Bingo Caller on many Saturday nights for years. Paul was an avid fan of the St. Louis Baseball Cardinals his entire life.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 10, 2017 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, August 11, 2017 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

Memorials may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church or the American Heart Association and will be received at the funeral home.

The Germantown Fire Department will visit the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. and the Germantown Legion will hold services at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.