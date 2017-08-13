Phyllis J. Nicoson, age 95 of Greenville, passed away 10:35 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2017 at Helia Healthcare in Greenville.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Montrose Cemetery. Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. For those who desire, memorials may be made to Bond County Hospice or the Bond County Humane Society.

Phyllis Jeanne (Johnston) Nicoson, the daughter of H. Thurmond and Elsie (Ward) Johnston, was born November 22, 1921 in Vandalia, Illinois. Phyllis was a lifetime resident of Greenville and a 1939 graduate of Greenville High School.

On August 4, 1945 Phyllis and Wayne S. Nicoson were united in marriage at the First United Methodist Church in Greenville. They enjoyed 51 years together before his passing on August 7, 1996. Phyllis and Wayne were married after he returned from serving in WWII and started a family. She and Wayne raised two children; Cynthia and Bradley. Phyllis was active in a variety of community activities including the Utlaut Hospital Auxiliary and the First United Methodist Church. She served as a secretary for the Pocahontas Public Schools and later as the First United Methodist Church secretary. The family enjoyed many camping trips and picnics with members of the Home Builders Class at the First United Methodist Church. In 1970, she joined her husband Wayne at NACO printing. She worked in the front office and helped complete printing jobs. After selling NACO in 1981, Phyllis and Wayne enjoyed traveling throughout the United States until his death in 1996.

Surviving are their 2 children: Dr. Cynthia Stever and husband Dr. James of Hamilton, Ohio and Bradley Nicoson and wife Debra of Greenville. She was the loving grandmother of Douglas Bradley Nicoson of Greenville.