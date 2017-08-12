Rev. Jerry M. Amiri, age 62 of Alhambra, IL, died Thursday, August 10, 2017, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born on May 27, 1955, in Tulsa, OK, the son of Morteza and Frieda (nee DeWitt) Amiri.

On September 20, 1974, he married Carol M. Krueger who survives.

He was the Sr. Pastor of Salem United Church of Christ. He was also a member of the Board of Directors Hitz Memorial Home – Alhambra / Hamel Ministerial Alliance – and was very active in many activities with IL South Conference United Church of Christ.

Jerry was born in Tulsa, OK and his family moved to Oklahoma City, OK and then to St. Louis, MO. He graduated from Pattonville High School in 1973. He attended UMSL. He worked for Edison Brothers and Reliable Life Insurance Co. He taught Confirmation at St. John United Church of Christ in St. Charles, MO, and that drew him to the ministry. He graduated from Eden Theological Seminary in 2006. He was Youth Pastor at St. Lucas UCC in Sunset Hills, Assistant Pastor at Zion UCC in Union, MO and Pastor of Zion-St. Paul in Bay, MO. He came to Alhambra in July 2008 and became Sr. Pastor of Salem United Church of Christ, a position he currently held. Jerry had a love for music. He performed with his guitar, wrote songs, and sang. He enjoyed reading, trivia, and travel. His family was very important to him and he loved his wife, children and grandchildren very much. His sudden and untimely death will leave a large hole in the Alhambra community and Salem United Church of Christ.

Survivors include :

Wife – Carol M. Amiri, nee Krueger, Alhambra, IL

Father – Morteza Amiri, O’Fallon, MO

Son – Neil M. (Gwendolyn) Amiri, Saint Louis, MO

Son – Benjamin W. Amiri, Pittsburgh, PA

Daughter – Katherine A. (John) Ferch, Palmer, AK

Son – Andrew D. Amiri, O Fallon, IL

Grandchild – Nathaniel M. Amiri

Grandchild – Timothy J. Amiri

Grandchild – Joseph J. Amiri

Grandchild – Lukas W. Amiri

Grandchild – Elizabeth D. Amiri

Grandchild – Elijah H. Ferch

Grandchild – Evangeline L. Ferch

Grandchild – Naya I. Ferch

Brother – Mark N. (Debbie) Amiri, Ballwin, MO

Sister – Sabrina S. (Scott) Follett, Dardenne Prairie, MO

Nephew – Brad (Lauren) Amiri

Nephew – Daniel (Rachel) Amiri

Nephew – Paul Amiri

Niece – Julia (Ross) Heutel

Niece – Elana Follett

Nephew – Greg Follett

He was preceded in death by :

Mother – Frieda A. Amiri nee DeWitt

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, August 14, 2017, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL., with Rev. John Mindrup and Rev. Shana Johnson officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Charles Memorial Gardens in St. Charles, MO at 3:00 PM on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem UCC Christian Education or Kindercottage in East St. Louis.