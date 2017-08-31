Rita Kay Hubbard, age 70 of Greenville, passed away Monday evening, August 28, 2017 in Helia Healthcare, Greenville.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2017 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with John Heston, officiating. Interment will follow in German Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home.

Rita Kay, the daughter of Lois June Hicks, was born December 13, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri. She was raised by Louis and Lucille Brauckmueller until the age of 7. Rita attended the 1-room school in Hookdale, Central School, Greenville Jr. High and graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 1964. Rita worked at Breitie’s Cafe from the age of 14-28. She then worked for DeMoulin Brothers for 8 years.

Rita and Bill Arthur Hubbard were united in marriage on August 29, 1965 at the Central Christian Church. They moved to Gallup, New Mexico where she worked at Walmart and the Country Club.

Rita moved back to Greenville and worked at Fair Oaks Nursing Home and the Edward A. Utlaut Memorial Hospital. She attended the Greenville First Christian Church, being baptized in 1997. Rita was a bingo caller at the Bond County Senior’s Center. She was a care-giver for people until she was diagnosed with cancer in 1997.

She is the mother of Lori Anne Hubbard of Greenville and sister to Beverly Burkhardt of Greenville. Grandmother of Dominic Andrew Hubbard and great-grandmother of Paige Oker. She was preceded in death by her 2 brothers: Steven Hicks and Jim Hicks.