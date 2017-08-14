Robert Carl Canady, age 54 of Greenville, passed away at his home Saturday evening, August 12, 2017.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Second Baptist Church in Granite City, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak, Greenville, Illinois 62246.

Robert, the son of Charles and Carole (Cox) Canady, was born January 27, 1963 in Granite City, Illinois. He grew up in Granite City, attended the public schools and graduated from Granite City High School. Robert worked for Carlisle Syntec Inc, Greenville, for over 13 years. He retired in 2013.

Robert and Lisa McCleary were united in marriage on May 6, 1990 in Sorento, Illinois. They are the parents of Ali Kollack and husband Josh of Highland, Illinois, Emily Canady of Greenville and Tristan Canady of Greenville. He was the loving grandfather of Gannon, Cooper and Rosalie. He is also survived by his mother Carole and 2 sisters: Lynda Schertz of Granite City, Illinois and Amy Dill of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.