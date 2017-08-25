Tammy Willman, age 48, of Greenville passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at her mother’s home. There will be a memorial service Friday, September 1, 2017 at 6 PM at the Greenville First Christian Church. Friends may call Friday at the church after 4 pm. There will also be A Celebration of Her Life on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at the Greenville V.F.W. Hall starting at 4 pm. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bond County Hospice or to the family.

Tammy was born May 20, 1969 in Greenville to Paul and Linda (Litzenberg) Willman. She is survived by her children Blake Willman and his wife Casey of Greenville, Taylar Gaffner of Greenville, her mother Linda Willman and Greenville, her grandson Klay Willman, and her brother Matt Willman of Key West, FL. She was preceded in death by her father.

She grew up in Greenville and graduated from Greenville High School. She worked for several years at Demoulin’s in Greenville.