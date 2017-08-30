Warren E. Jenkins Jr., 58, of Highland, IL, died Monday, August 28, 2017, at his residence.

Warren was born June 26, 1959, to Warren E. and Maria (Nee Anwander) Jenkins Sr. in Heidelberg, Germany.

Warren was a loving and caring person who would do anything for anyone. His favorite past times were fishing and hunting. He was a loving son, brother and uncle. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Jenkins, and one sister who died at birth.

He is survived by his father, Warren E. Jenkins, Sr.; brother, William (Michele) Jenkins, Sorento, IL; nieces and nephews, Kathleen (Chris) Somraty, Jeremy Jenkins, Christian Jenkins, Cassandra Jenkins, Emily Kossakoski and Erin Kossakoski.

Memorials may be made to the Donor’s Choice.

Visitation: Friday, September 1, 2017 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, Highland, IL

Funeral Service: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, Highland, IL

Clergy: Rev. Tom Plogue, Pastor

Interment: Gullick Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL