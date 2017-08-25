Yvonne Wiesemeyer

Yvonne (nee Coyle) Wiesemeyer, 77, of Pocahontas, IL, died Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at her residence.

Yvonne was born March 18, 1940, to Harold and Melba (nee Fenton) Coyle, in Greenville, IL. On July 25, 2009, she married Gary Wiesemeyer at United Methodist Church, Pocahontas, IL.

The most important things to Yvonne were her kids, grandkids, yard sales, country music, and her dogs.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Wiesemeyer, Pocahontas, IL; Children, Connie Emerson, Pocahontas, IL, Rick (Jody) Bone, Greenville, IL, Yvonne (Pat) Schrage, Greenville, IL, Donna (Darrell Jiles) Welch, Smithboro, IL, Bill (Valena) Bone, Hookdale, IL, and Robert (Melanie) Bone, Greenville, IL; 50 Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren; Stepchildren, Jennifer Sturgeon, Heather Clugston, and Amanda Wiesemeyer; Sister, Anita May Coyle, Mulberry Grove, IL.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Harold and Melba Coyle; Son, Jimmy Dean Coyle (infancy); Brother, Donnie Coyle.

Memorials may be made to United Methodist Church, Pocahontas, IL.

Visitation: Monday, August 28, 2017, from 9:00 am to 12:oo pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Funeral Service: Monday, August 28, 2017, 12:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Interment: Robinson Cemetery, Pocahontas, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.