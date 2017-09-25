Cynthia J. “Cindy” Simms, age 68 of Conroe, TX, died Sunday, September 03, 2017, at Deceased’s Residence in Conroe, TX.

She was born on Sunday, January 30, 1949, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Nick and Sally S. (nee Overby) Raeber.

On Tuesday, June 11, 1968, she married Frederick B. “Fred” Simms at Kansas City, MO, who survives.

Cindy was born and grew up in Highland, IL. She was a 1967 graduate of Highland High School. She attended 2 years of college in Kansas City. She was a bank hostess at Kansas City. After marriage and husband completed his military service they moved to Texas. She worked for Aetna Insurance Company for nearly 30 years and the last four years she has been ill. She raised pygmy goats and loved her dogs. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers and tending to her lemon and orange trees. She was a good cook, Cub Scout Leader, a member of the Texas Scout Association and a soccer mom.

Survivors include:

Mother – Sally Raeber, nee Overby, Highland, IL

Husband – Frederick B. “Fred” Simms, Conroe, TX

Twin Son – Freddy (Sarah) Simms, Medina, TX

Twin Son – Eddie (Dorothy) Simms, Willis, TX

Son – Jimmy (Roxine) Simms, Spring, TX

Grandchild – Eric Simms, Willis, TX

Grandchild – Garrett Simms, Willis, TX

Grandchild – Jacob Simms, Willis, TX

Grandchild – Coty (Cutter) Lansalata (twin), Woodlands, TX

Grandchild – Kaylan (Boone) Cox (twin), Woodlands, TX

Grandchild – Chloe Simms, Medina, TX

Grandchild – Kaitlyn Simms, Medina, TX

Brother – Nick O. Raeber, Grand Prairie , TX

Nephew – Nicolaus Zechariah Raeber.

She was preceded in death by: Father – Nick H. Raeber – Died 12/03/2001.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Graveside Service will be Saturday, September 30, 2017, at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL., with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Ainad Temple.