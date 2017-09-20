Anthony Frost Hatch III, 91, of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at Faith Care Center, Highland, IL

The Reverend A. Frost Hatch, born January 4, 1926 in Dunwell, Nebraska, entered his heavenly home on September 19, 2017 in Highland, IL. Born in Dunwell, NE, he graduated from Mullen, Nebraska High School. A World War II veteran, Frost spent four years aboard the Navy escort destroyer, USS Mack in the Pacific Theater. He married Theresa Heins on April 1, 1950. They recently celebrated their 67th anniversary.

He is survived by his wife Theresa; two daughters, Jeannie Donais (husband Jerry), of Texas, and Wilda Poehler (husband Bryan) of Highland, IL. He is also survived by Granddaughter, Jaime Breinig, in Virginia and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Thomas.

Frost gave his life to his Lord and Savior at age 27. He then attended Pacific Bible College in Portland, Oregon which later became Warner Pacific College. In 1958 he became beloved pastor of Churches of God, (Anderson, Indiana) in Pendleton, Coquille and St. Helens, Oregon, Spokane, Washington and Libby, Montana.

Frost had many hobbies and held a patent for a specialty auto tool. He loved cars, was an avid reader, he played several musical instruments and became an accomplished woodworker. He built a deep sea fishing boat, grandfather clock, church additions and seven houses. He had an admirable woodworking shop where he made significant pieces of art. The family and a local museum enjoy his landscapes and still life in oils.

The family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers and requests donations be made to The Highland Home, 1600 Walnut St., Highland, IL 62249; in honor of Frost Hatch.

