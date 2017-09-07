Carol S. Gill, age 77 of Edwardsville, IL, died Wednesday, September 06, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.

She was born September 03, 1940, in Granite City, IL, the daughter of Horace and Virginia (nee Vail) Schmollinger.

On April 05, 1976, she married Harry F. Gill who survives in rural Edwardsville, IL.

Mrs. Gill retired from Olin Corporation in 1996 after 22 years of being a machine operator.

Survivors include :

Spouse – Harry F. Gill, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Brenda L. (Dan) Fitzpatrick, Winter Garden, FL

Daughter – Jan M. (Dean) Bender, Osage Beach, MO

Daughter – Sharon K. (John) Jaggie, Glen Carbon, IL

Son – Thomas S. (Jodie) Rouse, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Cyndy J. (Jim) Funkhouser, Rosewood Heights, IL

Son – Brian J. Gill, Woodriver, IL

Grandchildren – Eleven .

Great Grandchildren – Eight .

1st Husband – Royce Leon Rouse

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Horace Schmollinger, Edwardsville, IL

Mother – Virginia Elizabeth (nee Vail) Schmollinger

Brother – Gary Lee Schmollinger

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Graveside funeral service and interment will be at 2:15 PM on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO., with Pastor Chip Faulkner officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.