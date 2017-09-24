Catherine M. Holtgrave, age 80 of St. Rose, IL, died Thursday, September 21, 2017, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Thursday, April 29, 1937, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Urban and Francis (nee Kapp) Mersinger.

On Monday, September 02, 1957, she married Gervase Frank “Big George” Holtgrave at St. Paul Catholic Church, who passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2001.

She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church; former member of Daughters of Isabella at St. Paul; Knights of Columbus #1580 Ladies Auxiliary; Red Hat Ladies.

She was born and reared at Highland, IL; graduated from St. Paul High School in 1955. She worked at Wicks Organ Company until her first child was born. She later worked at the Highland school cafeteria. She helped take care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune; following the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball team; playing bingo at the Knights of Columbus Hall; collecting Coco-Cola memorabilia, Precious Moments and had a doll collection. She passed away at St. Joseph Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Debra A. Wiesemeyer, St. Rose, IL

Grandchild – Jennifer K. (Dennis) Sturgeon, St. Rose, IL

Grandchild – Heather R. (John) Clugston, Trenton, IL

Grandchild – Amanda N. (Boy Friend – Phillip Winkeler) Wiesemeyer, St. Rose, IL

Great Grandchild – Abigail R. Sturgeon, St. Rose, IL

Great Grandchild – Zachary N. Sturgeon, St. Rose, IL

Great Grandchild – Rebecca L. Sturgeon, St. Rose, IL

Great Grandchild – Grayce M. Sturgeon, St. Rose, IL

Great Grandchild – Jacob M. Sturgeon, St. Rose, IL

Great Grandchild – Nicholas A. Sturgeon, St. Rose, IL

Great Grandchild – Brynlee R. Clugston, Trenton, IL

Sister – Shirley (Ron) Massey, Highland, IL

Sister – Mary Jane (Leonard) Landmann, Highland, IL

Sister – Rose (Al) Strieker, St. Rose, IL

Sister – Carol (Dave) Rakers, Highland, IL

Sister In-law – Brenda K. Klein, Innsbrook, MO

Special Friend – Eugene “Mac” Clayton, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Urban J. Mersinger – Died 05/05/1983

Mother – Francis Mersinger, nee Kapp – Died 07/15/1988

Husband – Gervase Frank “Big George” Holtgrave – Died 06/15/2001

Daughter – Janet Shirley Holtgrave – Died 01/15/1961, age 15 months

Brother – James N. Mersinger – Died 05/21/1998

Brother – Wilbert B. Mersinger – Died 03/01/2015

Sister In-law – Rose A. Mersinger – Died 11/5/2011

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, October 04, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Thursday, October 05, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 05, 2017, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL., with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, Celebrant; Fr. Edward Schaefer, Pastor of St. Rose Catholic Church, St. Rose, IL, Con-celebrant.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Susan B. Komen Race for a Cure.