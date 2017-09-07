Charles Newton Bolla, age 68, of Greenville passed away Thursday, August 31, 2017 at his home. Graveside services will be held Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 1 PM at Noffsinger Cemetery. Military rites will be by The Lincolnland Leathernecks. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family or The Lem Rhodes Cancer Foundation.

Charles was born March 14, 1949 in Highland, IL to Steve and Ruby (Merritt) Bolla. He married Joyce Marie Snyder on February 2, 1968 in Pittsburg, IL. They later divorced. He is survived by his children Jaime Bolla of Sydney, Autstralia, Stephen Bolla of Greenville, IL. and Ethan Bolla also of Greenville, IL. He is also survived by a grandson Sevryn Charles Bolla and a sister Betty Gardner of Greenville, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He lived in Pleasant Mound Township until 6 years of age. He attended Pleasant Mound School for 1 year then his family moved to Smithboro and he attended 6 years at Smithboro Grade School. He graduated from Mulberry Grove High School in 1967. He served in the United States Marine Corp Nov 1968 until Nov of 1971. He owned and operated Freight Services, Inc and also drove for ABF until he took early retirement. He was an avid SciFi movie and TV buff. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his new grandson Sevryn Charles Bolla.