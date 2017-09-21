Darlene M. Brandt, age 63 of Highland, passed away at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville on Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

Darlene was born on March 23, 1954, in Breese, Illinois, a daughter of Ernest W. “Bill” and Verena B. (Loepker) Brandt. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland and was a devoted caregiver to the elderly for most of her life.

Ms. Brandt is survived by a brother – Terry Brandt and wife Connie of Carlyle; two sisters – Wanda Holle of Carlyle and Renee Brandt of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at a later date at Carlyle Township Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Darlene may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the hospice organization of your choice. Memorial donations will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.