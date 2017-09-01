Delores A. Conrad, age 94 of Marine, IL, died Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born December 30, 1922, in Alhambra, IL, the daughter of Walter and Helen (nee Henkhaus) Kombrink.

On May 22, 1946, she married John E. Conrad at Grantfork United Church of Chirst. He passed away on July 12, 1994.

She was a member of United Church of Christ of Marine. She was also a member of UCC of Marine Women’s Guild.

Delores was born and grew up in rural Alhambra. She had worked at the Shoe Factory in Highland. After her marriage she was a stay at home MOM and was very instrumental with her daughter’s activities as she grew up, as well as watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events. She and her husband operated a grain and livestock farm until their retirement in 1987. She enjoyed quilting and growing her vegetable garden. She canned her garden bounty and enjoyed baking. She and her husband liked dancing nearly every weekend at Lindendale Ball Room. She was really active in the Highland Evangelical United Church of Christ and United Church of Christ of Marine.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Vicki L. (James) Black, Marine, IL

Grandchild – Michele R. (Nate) Janini, Highland, IL

Grandchild – James W. (Fiancee Brittany Quade) Black, Pierron, IL

Grandchild – Lisa D. (Jason) Beard, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Tina J. (Joel) Rogier, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Shelton Black

Great Grandchild – Lauren Janini

Great Grandchild – Macey Beard

Great Grandchild – Keeley Black

Great Grandchild – Kendall Janini

Great Grandchild – Fletcher Beard

Sister In-law – Rose Marie Kombrink, Highland, IL

Sister In-law – Betty Kombrink, Millersburg, IL

Nieces and Newphes – Numerous

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Walter E. Kombrink

Mother – Helen Kombrink nee Henkhaus

Husband – John E. Conrad – Died 7/12/1994

Brother – Elmer Kombrink – Died 9/1/1993

Brother – August B. “Gus” Kombrink – Died 4/24/2007

Sister – Irma C. Kampwerth – Died 2/12/1980

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 05, 2017, at United Church of Christ of Marine in Marine, IL.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 05, 2017, at United Church of Christ of Marine in Marine, IL., with Rev. Philip H. Kershner, officiating.

Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to To The Family.