Doris E. Ray, age 88, of Ruma, formerly of Trenton, died Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Randolph Regional Care in Red Bud.

She was born April 13, 1929 in Trenton, a daughter of the late Arthur and Eleanor, nee Vollet, Niemeyer.

Surviving are her children Cheryl (Larry) Scherle of Ruma, Michael (Doris) Ray of Riverton, and Lori Ray of Belleville; grandchildren Alicia (Garrett) Harney of Springfield and Christopher and Tyler Scherle of Ruma; and great-grandchild Sophia Harney.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Fr. Arthur Niemeyer.

Formerly, Doris served as a secretary at Scott Air Force Base in Belleville. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Belleville, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Volunteers in Belleville, and St. Mary Altar Sodality in Trenton; former member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton; and a volunteer at Trenton Public Library.

Funeral Service will be Monday, September 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Fr. Jim Deiters presiding.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 17, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Monday, September 17, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice and will be received at the funeral home.