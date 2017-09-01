Dorothy “Dot” Davis, 87, of Sorento, passed away at 3:05 a.m. Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Taylor Springs, IL.

Dot was born March 30, 1930 in Reno, IL, the daughter of John W. and Daisy (Hensley) Joplin. She married Eldon F. Davis, November 15, 1946 at the Assembly of God Parsonage in Reno, IL. Eldon preceded her in death June 1, 2004.

Dot retired from the Utlaut Memorial Hospital in Greenville, after many years of work as a CNA. She also volunteered as an EMT for the Sorento Fire Department for many years. Dot was a longtime member of the Sorento Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, played the piano, and taught Sunday School. She was also a member of the Fern Chapter 754 Order of the Eastern Star in Sorento, past president of the Sorento Ladies Fireman Auxiliary, former Boy and Girl Scout leader, past member of Reno Baptist Church, and was active with the PTA and Booster Club.

She loved music, and was a past member of the Country Echoes, Strings & Things, Dotti & The Dittos, and Kountry Kousin Kitty. One of her favorite past times was crocheting afghans for local nursing homes.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Judy DeVaisher; brothers, Otis and Desber “Bub” Joplin; sisters, Pauline Cruthis Blackburn and Virginia Dublo Bauer; step-grandson, Michael Williams; and step-great grandson, Timothy Davidson.

Dot is survived by her son, Mike Davis of St. Louis, MO; daughters, Jane Davis-Byrd of Springfield, IL, and Michele “Micki” (husband, Rex) Rau of Donnellson, IL; grandchildren, Kammi, Jacie, Seth, Darin, and Sarah; and several great grandchildren, step grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation: The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 4, 2017 at the Sorento Baptist Church, 206 W. Taylor St., Sorento, IL 62086.

Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at the Sorento Baptist Church with Rev. Terry Pope, celebrant.

Burial will follow at Reno-Bethel Cemetery in Reno, IL.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.

Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 202 S. Main St., Sorento, IL 62086 has been entrusted with ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.