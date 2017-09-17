Dorothy J. Wing, age 82 of Highland, IL, died Friday, September 15, 2017, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.

She was born on Thursday, February 21, 1935, in Balaton, MN, the daughter of Eloise and Bertha (nee Muchlinski) Popowski.

On Friday, June 05, 1964, she married Edward N. Wing at Nevada, who passed away on Sunday, February 27, 1994.

Dorothy was born and grew up in Balaton, MN. Her husband retired from the the US Army. Many years of their marriage were spent moving to different cities in the United States. After he retired they lived in Holiday Shores, near Edwardsville, IL. Their daughters graduated from Edwardsville High School. Dorothy worked for the US Government, mostly for General Service Administration in Fairview Heights, IL. She enjoyed reading, gardening and crafts.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Elizabeth W. Rakers-White, Highland, IL

Daughter – Catherine A. Russ, Tustin, CA

Grandchild – Danielle J. Rakers, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Alex E. (Caitlin Kuper) Rakers, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Sterling T. (Justine) Burnside, Riverside, CA

Great Grandchild – Teagen Burnside

Great Grandchild – Ava Hilmes

Brother – David J. (Sharon) Popowski, Mankato, MN

Brother – Patrick K. (Nancy) Popowski, Burookings, SD

Sister – Mary Ann Olson, Wanda, MN

Sister – Joan M. (Dennis) Devine, California.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Eloise Joseph Popowski

Mother – Bertha O. Popowski nee Muchlinski

Husband – Edward N. Wing – Died 2/27/1994

Sister – Gwen R. Weaver – Died 10/22/2007

Sister – Dolores M. Eischens.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be held at a later date at St. Mathias Cemetery, Wanda, MN.