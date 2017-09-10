Elizabeth C. “Betty” Bruns, age 66, of Breese and formerly of Germantown, died Friday, September 8, 2017 at her residence.

Mrs. Bruns was born January 3, 1951 in Breese, a daughter of the late Annie, nee Wolters, and John Niemann, Sr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Paul Bruns, whom she married April 28, 1973 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and he died January 28, 2016; an infant sister, Kathleen Niemann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alvin and Leona, nee Tebbe, Bruns; and a brother-in-law, Stan Varel.

She is survived by her children Bernard “Bernie” (fiancée Cassie Wuebbles) Bruns of Germantown, Erin (Ben) Hentz of Pontoon Beach, and Michael (Ashley) Bruns of Germantown; a granddaughter, Mackenzie Bruns; siblings, Sr. Dorothy Niemann of Merrill, WI, Dolores (Ted) Richter of St. Rose, Margaret (Henry) Schaefer of Atlanta, MO, and John (Karen) Niemann of Breese; and a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Varel of Bartelso.

Betty retired from Medical Records at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and St. Mary Altar Sodality in Germantown, board member for CHFS Council 43-Germantown, Clinton County Homemakers Extension, and was a former 4-H leader for the clovers and cloverettes. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, baking and cake decorating, making candy, and collected hundreds of Mary Moos figurines.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown.

Visitation will be Monday, September 11, 2017 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

Memorials may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, St. Boniface Cemetery, or to her current granddaughter’s and future grandchildren’s education fund.