Kenneth C. “Ken” Koelz, age 88 of Highland, IL, died Friday, September 22, 2017, at Legacy Place in Highland, IL.

He was born March 01, 1929, in Highland, IL, the son of Charles and Mary (nee Abendroth) Koelz.

On June 25, 1949, he married Marjorie L. “Marge” Mettler at the E & R Church in Grantfork, IL. She passed away on July 27, 2005.

He was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ. He was also a member of Grantfork Volunteer Fire Dept. and a former member of Highland Lion’s Club.

Ken was born in Highland and grew up south of Highland on the family farm. After his marriage in 1949 he worked at Wick Organ in the Cabinet Shop. He later bought a farm north of Grantfork that he and his wife operated. They also ran Key Reality and Construction Co., and Ken drove a fuel truck for Texaco. He and his wife wintered in Florida and moved to Orlando, FL for several years before returning to Highland. While in Florida he worked for Overhead Garage Door Co. and did other construction jobs. Ken loved fishing, hunting and bowling. He was very active with the Grantfork Volunteer Fire Dept.. He also liked doing wood crafts and carpentry work.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Vicky S. (Dwight) Rutz, Highland, IL

Son – Rick C. Koelz, Chesterfield, MO

Grandchild – Nic D. (Anne) Rutz, Breese, IL

Grandchild – Dr. Matt A. (Dr. Ashley) Rutz, Indianapolis, IN

Grandchild – Brooke M. (Nic) Parks, Columbia, MO

Great Grandchild – Zander D. Rutz

Great Grandchild – Breck G. Rutz

Great Grandchild – Beckett M. Parks

Nieces and Nephews – Many .

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Charles A. Koelz – Died 4/28/1975

Mother – Mary L. Koelz nee Abendroth – Died 8/8/1977

Wife – Marjorie L. “Marge” Koelz – Died 7/27/2005

Brother – Calvin E. “Cally” Koelz – Died 10/25/2006

Brother – Leonard W. Koelz (Twin) – Died 2/16/2000

Sister – Lucille L. Plocher (Twin) – Died 12/23/1996

Brother – Melvin R. Koelz – Died 3/2/1980

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL .

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL., with Rev. Tim A. Darmour-Paul officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grantfork United Church of Christ.