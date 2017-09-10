Kurt H. Dulle, age 40, of Breese, died Friday, September 8, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

He was born February 13, 1977 in Breese, a son of Barbara, nee Schmid, Dulle of Breese and the late Philip Dulle.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Katilyn Woolner, Carson Dulle, and Brayden Dulle; a sister, Cheryl (Daniel) Sickage of Highland; a niece, Kathryn Conklin of Highland; a nephew, Michael Conklin of Highland; and his best friend, Shaun (Angie) Focht of Beckemeyer.

Memorial Service will be Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Deacon Linus Klostermann presiding.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 13, 2017 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorials may be made to his children’s education fund (checks may be made to Barbara Dulle) and will be received at the funeral home.