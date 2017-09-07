Lenard Hugh Moss Jr. age 71 of Granite City, Illinois and formerly of Greenville, passed away Wednesday morning, September 6, 2017 at his home in Granite City, Illinois.

Lenard Hugh Moss, Jr., age 71, of Granite City, formerly of Greenville, passed away Wednesday, September 6 at his home. Friends of 71 year old Lenard Hugh Moss, Jr., may call Saturday, September 9 from 1 to 3 PM at Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial will be in Robinson Cemetery with full military honors by the Greenville VFW and Amvets post and the Pocahontas American Legion.

Lenard Hugh, the son of Lenard and Margaret Moss was born August 24, 1946. He attended the locals schools and Greenville High School. Lenard worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Labor Local #520.

Surviving are his 2 children: Russell Moss and wife Shannon of Granite City, Illinois and Kathryn Helm and husband Pat of Kansas City, Missouri. He was the grandfather of 4: Matt Golder, Nathan Golder, Dyllin Rice and Ashley Morgan. Loving great-grandfather of Byson Morgan. Also surviving are his siblings: Marge Albers, Dede Garrison, Ronald Moss, Rodney Moss and Mark Moss.