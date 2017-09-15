Louise A. Athmer, age 79, of Aviston, died Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at her residence.

She was born December 25, 1937 in Trenton, a daughter of the late Gladys, nee Witt, and John Lodes, Jr.

She was married to Norman Athmer for fifty-one years; he preceded her in death on August 25, 2010.

Surviving are her daughter Cheryl (Steve) Arriola of Fairmont City; grandchildren Kyle Koerkenmeier of Aviston, Nicole (special friend Clint Timmermann) Koerkenmeier of Highland, and Ashley (Zach) Esplund of Albers; great-grandchildren Miles and Madison Esplund; and sisters-in-law Marilyn Hagen of Breese, Shirley Moss of Aviston, and Donna (Jim) Elliott of Davenport.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Jerome Hagen, Arnie Moss, Cyril and Thelma Athmer, and Gene and Cleopha Lohman.

Formerly, Louise was a waitress at Wayside Inn in Aviston.

Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Fr. Joe Rascher presiding.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice and will be received at the funeral home.