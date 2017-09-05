Paul R. Frey, age 87 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, September 03, 2017, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

He was born November 03, 1929, in Pierron, IL, the son of Paul and Cleda Theresa (nee Weindel) Frey.

On May 05, 1962, he married Mary M. Coughlin at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in St. Louis, MO. She survives in Highland, IL .

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus Council 1580 – Highland, IL; United Paperworkers International Union Local 1912.

Paul was born at Pierron, IL and grew up on the family farm south of town. He attended Immaculate Conception Grade School. He worked as a farm hand for several years and then went to work for Alton Box Board Company. He retired from the company at age 65. Paul always had a garden – he enjoyed being outside. He and his wife and enjoyed traveling and were a very close couple. Paul was close to his siblings. His nieces and nephews knew “Uncle Paulie” as a joke teller and great story teller.

Survivors include :

Wife – Mary M. Frey, nee Coughlin, Highland, IL

Sister – Pearl J. Immer, Highland, IL

Sister – Mary F. Zurliene, Highland, IL

Sister – Elizabeth M. Frey, Cobden, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Paul John Frey [died 12/17/1977]

Mother – Cleda Theresa Frey, nee Weindel [died 11/11/1991

Sister – Margie P. Giraudo [died 6/17/16]

Brother – Jerome L. “Jerry” Frey [died 10/23/2009]

Sister – Joan W. Bright [died 11/15/14]

Sister – Madeline T. Kaufmkan

Brother – James J. Frey [died 6/7/1995]

Sister – Barbara A. Schmitt [died 3/31/2009]

Sister – Geraldine L. Eversgerd [died 8/8/1966]

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 07, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Friday, September 08, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 08, 2017, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL., with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Association of the Miraculous Medal.